Together at home, UK

From the heroic professionals of the NHS to the people who volunteer to provide self-sufficient neighbors and family, the COVID-19 epidemic has proven to be a crisis of community spirit. We have organized countless events to support the ongoing battle against the virus, including significant extravaganza for music curated by Lady Gaga. One world: Together at home, a number of big names will be performing and committing to the World Health Organization (WHO) Response Fund, in partnership with Global Citizen. So here’s how to watch Lady Gaga’s fundraising, and how to get involved with this important factor.

Aired in the United States on April 18, One World: Together at Home will be broadcast to UK viewers this Sunday, April 19, on BBC One. The UK broadcast “will include highlights from the live event, as well as exclusive performances by UK artists and interviews with frontline employees,” a statement sent to Baustle said. “I feel that BBC One should broadcast coverage of this special event,” says Lorna Clark, BBC pop critic, in a statement, “featuring some of the world’s favorite musicians to show support for care workers worldwide. This challenging time.”

British performers have yet to be revealed, but the guest list is already quite broad and includes Billy Billy Elish, Finance, John Legend, Elton John, Lizo, Paul McCartney, Eddie Wood, Billy Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Alba, and Priyanka Chopra Jones. Lady Gaga certainly knows how to curate an array. The musician herself has already “helped raise $ 35 million in the last seven days” for Global Citizen, as Variety reports.

Global Citizen on YouTube

A non-profit, Global Citizen “is a movement of engaged citizens who use their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030,” as read on their site, through content, events and grassroots organization. Over the past few weeks, a number of artists have appeared on the network in their “At At Home” series, which sees artists perform “Virtual Touchless Concerts” aimed at encouraging everyone to take action and help stop the spread of COVID-19. ”

As the World Health Organization points out, Global Citizen first launched last month “an urgent campaign to support the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund” run by the United Nations Foundation. A global citizen called for “people to take action” and asked “leaders The world and corporations support the response to sufficient resources. ”

Funds raised for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund will go directly to support and equipping “World Health Front Workers with Masks, Dresses and Other Essential Equipment,” as the World Health Organization writes, “and local nonprofit organizations providing food, shelter and health to those in need. . ”