March 3, 2020

LOME (Reuters) – Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbe has received re-election with 71% of the vote, remaining effects from the constitutional court confirmed on Tuesday, extending his 15-12 months rule and a spouse and children dynasty that started when his father took ability in a 1967 coup.

Despite common disaffection and protests contacting for him to phase down, a fractured opposition struggled to start a concerted marketing campaign to unseat Gnassingbe in the small West African state of 8 million persons.

