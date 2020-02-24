[togo-president-declares-landslide-election-get,-opponent-slams-‘masquerade’]



President Faure Gnassingbe and Presidential applicant of UNIR (Union for the Republic) winner of the presidential election speaks in entrance of his supporters at his headquater in Lome, Togo February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

February 24, 2020

By John Zodzi

LOME (Reuters) – Togo President Faure Gnassingbe declared an electoral victory on Monday as formal preliminary results showed him re-elected in a landslide, however an opposition candidate also claimed victory and called Monday’s final result a “masquerade”.

Glassingbe’s acquire, if verified, will give him a fourth 5-calendar year phrase and prolong a loved ones dynasty that began when his father took power in a 1967 coup. But some Togolese worry that a contested final result could lead to political violence.

Preliminary figures released by the electoral fee confirmed Gnassingbe winning with 72 p.c of the vote, with his key opponent, former prime minister Gabriel Messan Agbeyome Kodjo, at 18%. Longtime opposition chief Jean-Pierre Fabre acquired just four%. Last success are expected in the coming times.

“To my unfortunate adversaries, I would like to inform them, this is the activity of democracy,” Gnassingbe informed supporters in the early hrs of Monday. “Let’s quit improvising, quit inventing imaginary figures and submit to the judgment of the Togolese folks.”

Kodjo repeated the assert that his camp’s tallies confirmed him profitable the election. He had said prior to the success ended up introduced that he had received around 60 percent of the vote.

“We’re contacting on the Togolese folks to mobilize to demonstrate its disapproval of this election masquerade,” he explained to reporters.

Less than the regulation, Kodjo has 72 hours after the effects ended up introduced to formally contest the benefits with the Supreme Court. It was not obvious if he planned to do so.

Togo has found protests in the previous by demonstrators who say the president has illegally outstayed his welcome. When Gnassingbe arrived to energy in 2005 soon after his father’s demise, mass protests from the family’s rule have been fulfilled with a violent law enforcement crackdown through which at the very least 500 people today had been killed.

The streets of the ocean-facet money Lome had been calm on Monday. Universities reopened and learners had been in course.

Still, a lot of citizens doubted the success. Afi Amedzro, a 38-12 months-outdated woman doing work in micro-finance, blamed Gnassingbe’s party for dishonest.

“They are continue to arrogant vote burglars,” she claimed. “What we saw on Saturday at polling stations is extra than more than enough to give victory to Agbeyome Kodjo.”

An additional 5-calendar year phrase for Gnassingbe would be a blow to Togo’s fractured opposition, which is determined for change but has been unable to start a concerted political campaign towards the president.

Togo is the 10th poorest place in the earth, in accordance to the Worldwide Monetary Fund.

(Writing by Edward McAllister Enhancing by Peter Graff and Nick Macfie)