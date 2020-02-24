[togo-president-gnassingbe-wins-re-election-in-landslide:-preliminary-results]



FILE Photo: Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbe attends the summit of the Heads of point out from the 8-nation West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) in Abidjan, Ivory Coastline July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

February 24, 2020

LOME (Reuters) – Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbe has gained re-election with 72% of the vote, in accordance to preliminary benefits from the electoral commission on Monday, extending his 15-12 months rule and a household dynasty that commenced when his father took power in a 1967 coup.

Even with prevalent disaffection and protests contacting for him to move down, a fractured opposition has struggled to launch a transformed marketing campaign to unseat Gnassingbe in the smaller West African state of eight million persons.

(Reporting By John Zodzi Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)