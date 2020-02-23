[Togo’s president, Gnassingbe, likely wins the fourth time period | Togo Information]

%MINIFYHTMLc150a7c9ed5b97c132a24f6a3bf77e8a11%

The votes are counted in the presidential elections of Togo.

Following 15 many years in electric power, President Faure Gnassingbe is envisioned to safe a fourth expression, more extending his family’s authorities, which has lasted much more than 50 percent a century.

Right after transforming the Constitution final year, a further phrase could see him continue to be in ability until finally 2030.

Ahmed Idris of Al Jazeera reports from Lomé, Togo.