[Togo’s president, Gnassingbe, likely wins the fourth time period | Togo Information]

The votes are counted in the presidential elections of Togo.
Following 15 many years in electric power, President Faure Gnassingbe is envisioned to safe a fourth expression, more extending his family’s authorities, which has lasted much more than 50 percent a century.
Right after transforming the Constitution final year, a further phrase could see him continue to be in ability until finally 2030.
Ahmed Idris of Al Jazeera reports from Lomé, Togo.