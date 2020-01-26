Tokushoryu is committed to the first Emperor’s Cup of the career

The first-class Tokushoryu won all the odds of the New Year’s Grand Sumo tournament and prevailed against Ozeki Takakeisho in the final on Sunday to win his first league championship.

The 33-year-old Nara has delivered his career at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo to end a series of 13 wins in a row and finish with a 14-1 record over 15 days of unlikely sumos.

“I feel deep inside,” Is it okay for me to win the championship? “Tokushoryu joked in his interview after the fight.

The Maegashira No. 17 was the first lowermost wrestler to win a championship title since Takatoriki in March 2000, and delivered the first Makuuchi championship for his Kise stable.

“I was the lowest ranked fighter, I had nothing to fear. I just had to give everything I had, ”said Tokushoryu.

Tokushoryu needed a win to avoid a playoff with his next pursuer, Shodai No. 4, and faced a tough fight against Takakeisho (11: 4). He muscled the ozeki back after securing a right-handed belt, but was almost knocked out when Takakeisho started on the straw.

“I got the right-handed belt grip and rushed forward, then he threw me around thinking it was over, but I just kept going,” said Tokushoryu.

After regaining his balance, Tokushoryu stepped on the gas and drove Takakeisho to the other side of the ring, which forced him to get out when both wrestlers fell.

Tokushoryu, who played 12 of the last 13 major tournaments in the second-rate Juryo division, is the first Nara-born wrestler to win the Imperial Cup in almost 100 years.

He also won an award for excellence, one of two special prizes, and the first two of his twelve-year career.

Previously, No. 4 Shodai (13-2) had kept his title hopes alive by steam rolling No. 2 Mitakeumi (7-8). Shodai immediately drove the former sekiwake back to the edge and gave one final push as Mitakeumi tumbled on the straw.

Both Tokushoryu and Shodai received fighting spirit awards for their dominance as co-leaders in the second half of the tournament.

“It would have been great if I had (a playoff),” said Shodai. “I was ready and waiting, but it just didn’t happen.”

The other stars of the first meeting of the year had mixed fortunes.

No. 1 Endo easily sent No. 7 Shohozan (7-8) and ended the meeting at 9-6. The popular top Maegashira, who hit both yokozuna before they injured himself, won his first Outstanding Performance Prize.

# 2 Hokutofuji (11-4) seemed on the verge of scoring his 12th win, but was replaced at the last moment by # 9 Yutakayama (11-4).

Hokutofuji won his second Technique Prize for his impressive sumo pushing style, which helped him defeat both Ozeki and Yokozuna Kakuryu in the early days of the meeting.

Asanoyama celebrated his tenth victory on his sekiwake debut after driving Ryuden (10: 5) to the edge and flattening him on the dohyo.

Among the fighting elites, the soon downgraded Ozeki Goeido (5-10) was defeated by No. 7 Onosho (9-6) while Sekiwake Takayasu (6-9) No. 8 maneuvered Aoiyama (4-11).

The new Komusubi Daieisho defeated his colleague Abi (5-10) and achieved a 7-8 record in his first appearance in the three Sanyaku ranks under Yokozuna.

In the lower ranks, Makuuchi debutant Kiribayama finished with an 11: 4 record to win a fighting spirit award.

No. 5 Enho (8-7) had applied for a technology award, but was unable to secure the ninth victory when it was replaced by No. 11 Kagayaki (10-5).

Okinoumi No. 4, Ikioi No. 15 and Kaisei No. 16 collected 8-7 victories on the last day.