Tokushoryu leads Shodai in the New Year’s basho title race

Unknown Tokushoryu took a win at an unlikely championship at the New Year’s Grand Sumo tournament after defeating Shodai overnight in the common leaders’ fight on Saturday.

In Ryogoku Kokugikan, Maegashira took the lead with 17th place when he overtook Shodai with 4th place and improved to 13: 1 on the penultimate day.

The 15-day encounter became a two-way race between two simple players after Ozeki Takakeisho (11-3) lost to Sekiwake Asanoyama (9: 5).

The 33-year-old Tokushoryu continued to oppose the predictions by pushing Shodai (12-2), the winner of the last meeting, with an outside right grip.

After the couple were locked up in the middle of the ring, Shodai went on the offensive and drove Tokushoryu backwards. But the low-ranking wrestler kept his temper and was able to unbalance Shodai and drop him to the ground as he stepped on the straw.

Should Tokushoryu keep his lead until the last day, the 188 kg thrust drive will be the first wrestler to win the Emperor’s Cup since Takatoriki in March 2000.

While Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako watched, the winner of the Grand Summer Tournament, Asanoyama, ended Takakeisho’s title hopes in a back and forth struggle.

Takakeisho threw Asanoyama off balance with a powerful opening shot, but the sekiwake returned to the center after resisting an attempt to eject. As the two young stars fought for their position, Asanoyama used his left arm to pin Takakeisho’s right before he overturned him with an overhand throw.

The disappointments for Ozeki Goeido (5-9), who was quickly driven out of the ring by No. 7 Shohozan (7-7), continued to grow.

The Maegashira used his walking pace to chase Goeido – whose downgrading from the second highest rank is already secured – and quickly secure the victory with a frontal slip.

Sekiwake Takayasu (5-9) defeated No. 6 Tochinoshin (5-9) by throwing a forearm in a battle of the injured former Ozeki. The Tagonoura stable wrestler only needed 1.4 seconds to send the burly Georgian to the sand.

Komusubi Daieisho improved to 6: 8 (8: 6) with a win against the audience. The 99kg Maegashira, which has had a series of exciting victories against much bigger opponents, tried to dodge Daieisho on the edge of the ring, but was not adept enough to avoid slipping.

The other Komusubi, Abi, continued his overwhelming run and fell to 5-9 with a loss to No. 6 Takarafuji (6-8).

The native Saitama opened with his striking push attack, but could not avoid Takarafuji, who pulled him on the straw by his arm.

No. 7 Onosho (8-6) set a victory record by displacing No. 1 Myogiryu (4-10), while former Sekiwake, No. 2 Mitakeumi (7-7), needed the win by one on the last day Victory record after dropping No. 8 Ryuden (10-4).