Tokushoryu wallows in an unlikely basho triumph

The day after a Cinderella story began at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Tokushoryu spoke about his unlikely victory at the New Year’s Grand Sumo tournament and the swirl of emotions that came with his newly discovered fame.

“That’s great. What did I do?” Said the 33-year-old veteran and No. 17 Maegashira, who was the first bottom wrestler to win the Emperor’s Cup in 20 years.

“It feels like a dream. I don’t feel like me. I feel like I’m walking on clouds, ”he said.

At the press conference on Monday, Tokushoryu was choked and tried to find the right words when reporters asked him how it all happened – how he became co-leader on day 11 and Ozeki Takekeisho for the first title defeated his 11-year-old Career.

Tokushoryu won 14-1 and delivered the first Makuuchi championship for his Kise stable, despite spending 12 of the last 13 major tournaments in the second-rate Juryo division.

For the first time in his career, he won two of the three awards after the tournament – the award for outstanding performance and the award for fighting spirit.

Tokushoryu said he never thought that day would come, did not consider himself the master type or deserve the special prizes. But he showed how weakness can sometimes be a strength, especially when there is nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“I always said that, but there were no wrestlers under me and I had my own fight to fight every day, so I tried not to worry about anything else,” he said.

“I didn’t think about what I needed to win the championship. (During the 15-day tournament) I couldn’t even remember how many fights I won or what day it was. I was so focused. “

Tokushoryu said that during the first major tournament of the year he had no problem sleeping and it helped that his wife brightened things up in her house with laughter, but he was so excited last night that he couldn’t sleep.

The ranger was still on cloud nine after knocking out Takakeisho in Sunday’s last fight just before the 1.81m wrestler broke down in tears of joy.

“I might have cried too much, but at that moment I felt relieved of all the pressure,” he said.

Tokushoryu promised to learn from his mistakes after he last made it 4:11 in Makuuchi in May 2019 after a long stay in the Juryo division.

“I lost my appetite for victory at the time because I was satisfied with the competition in the Makuuchi division, and that led to a poor record. I’ve learned that I should never stop and keep trying to get better, ”he said.

“After this change of heart, things were different. Now that I’ve won a championship, I have to keep winning from here, otherwise I would be laughed at. The cheers in the basho are getting louder and that motivates me. I want to hear that cheer again. “