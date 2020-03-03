tokyo-2020-could-be-held-afterwards-in-calendar-year,-implies-japan’s-olympic-minister

Japan’s Olympic minister claimed Tuesday the contract to keep the online games only specifies the occasion has to be held throughout 2020.

Seiko Hashimoto’s response to a problem in the Upper Residence of the Diet regime indicates the Olympics could be held later in the calendar year and would not have to begin on July 24 as prepared.

The Tokyo Olympics are remaining threatened by a fast-spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) that has been blamed for 12 fatalities in Japan and has shut down most sports competitions and Olympic-relevant activities in the region.

“The IOC has the proper to terminate the game titles only if they are not held all through 2020,” Hashimoto told the Diet program. “This can be interpreted to signify the games can be postponed as extensive as they are held for the duration of the calendar year.”

IOC officers and Tokyo 2020 organizers have repeatedly claimed they assume the Olympics to open on schedule. Other individuals have suggested the spreading virus could drive cancellation, postponement or relocating situations to other towns.

Asked if she believed the Olympics ought to be continue to held even if the coronavirus outbreak is even worse than it is now, Hashimoto mentioned: “We are generating the utmost work so that we never have to encounter that scenario.”