ATHENS – The flame for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics will go by historic landmarks in Greece around a interval of eight days before it is handed about to Japan, Greece’s Olympic Committee said Monday.

According to the route of the Greek leg of the relay discovered Monday, the flame will go to Environment Heritage web sites and main landmarks, which include the Acropolis in Athens and the port city of Thessaloniki by the Aegean Sea.

About 600 torchbearers will have the flame immediately after it is lit for the duration of a ceremony on March 12 at Ancient Olympia, situated in western Greece. The flame will be handed more than to Tokyo organizing committee officials on March 19.

On the last day of the relay’s Greek leg on March 19, the flame will vacation from the Acropolis ahead of the handover ceremony at Panathinaiko Stadium, which staged the initially fashionable Olympics in 1896, in the Greek cash.

Greek Olympic capturing champion Anna Korakaki will commence the torch relay as the very first girl in online games record to provide as the to start with torchbearer. She will go the flame to Mizuki Noguchi, the winner of the women’s marathon at the 2004 Athens Games.

Judoka Tadahiro Nomura and wrestler Saori Yoshida, who have both of those won 3 Olympic gold medals for Japan, will also have the torch in Greece.

The Japanese leg of the relay will start off on March 26 from the northeastern Tohoku location, which was widely afflicted by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami which killed nearly 16,000 people today.

The flame will stop by all 47 Japanese prefectures just before earning its entrance at the opening ceremony, to be held at Tokyo’s Nationwide Stadium on July 24.