Tokyo 2020: Olympics boss Thomas Bach says coronavirus talks with athletes were “constructive, cit;

By Samuel Johnston

Thomas Bach has had conversations with sports representatives.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach says “constructive talks” have been held with athletes’ representatives following complaints about plans to proceed with Tokyo 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the IOC and the Japanese government have been staying in Tokyo 2020 since July 24, despite several other major events, sports and otherwise, that were suspended due to the virus.

Bach insisted the IOC’s priorities were “to preserve the athletes’ health and contribute to the control of the virus”, but reiterated the desire to meet the current schedule.

“We had a great call with 220 representatives of athletes from all over the world,” Bach said. “It was very constructive and gave us a lot of information because we said we would continue to be very realistic in our analysis.”

“We faced a lot of questions about the rating system and the restrictions in place right now. But we were also very constructive in a way that was on the way to Tokyo.”

A man with a face mask sits next to an ad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at a bus stop in Bangkok

“Everyone realized that we still have more than four months to go and we will address this, and we will continue to act responsibly in the interest of the athletes.”

Wednesday’s call followed criticism by some athletes of plans to go ahead with the Olympics as originally planned.

Britain’s heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who trains in France, said she felt “under pressure” as blocking laws made keeping her routine “impossible” while Olympic champion Katerina Olympics 2016’s Catherine Stefanid went further with her criticism.

“It’s not how things will be in four months,” the Greek athlete said. “It’s about how things are now.

“Does the IOC want us to continue to risk our own health, our family’s health and our public health to be trained daily? It’s putting us at risk now, today, not in four months.”

