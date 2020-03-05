[tokyo-2020-olympics-committee-techniques-up-wellbeing-steps-for-torch-relay]



A man wearing protective encounter mask, subsequent the outbreak of the coronavirus, is noticed by way of The Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo 2020 Olympics arranging committee reported on Wednesday it experienced stepped up its steps to defend the well being of runners and spectators for the torch relay as the coronavirus spreads nationwide.

The steps will incorporate limiting the quantity of site visitors to venues and checking the well being of runners, the committee mentioned in a statement.

Specifics of specific relay activities will be reviewed primarily based on the an infection standing of just about every prefecture, the committee reported.

