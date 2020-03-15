Tokyo 2020 torch handover to just take area in vacant Athens stadium | Sports

Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, taking part in the part of Substantial Priestess lights the flame during the gown rehearsal for the Olympic flame lights ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, at Olympia, Greece – March 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

ATHENS, March 15 — The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Online games flame handover in Athens future 7 days will be performed in an vacant stadium amid the coronavirus outbreak, Greece’s Olympic Committee stated nowadays. Greece on Friday cancelled the remainder of the domestic Olympic torch relay by the region to keep away from attracting crowds a day right after the Tokyo Games flame was lit in ancient Olympia.

“The Hellenic Olympic Committee has made the decision that the handover ceremony for the “Tokyo 2020” Olympic Games, on Thursday, March 19, will consider position at the Panathenaic Stadium powering shut doors,” it stated in a statement.

The central Athens stadium, website of the 1896 Games, usually draws in hundreds of spectators to the handover ceremony to the upcoming host city of wintertime and summer months Video games every two yrs.

Greece had a few fatalities from the disease and 228 confirmed situations by late Saturday.

“Following the orders of the Greek Condition in order to incorporate the coronavirus pandemic and for the protection of general public wellness no accreditation cards issued will be legitimate,” the country’s Olympic Committee stated.

Japan is continue to preparing to host the Olympics, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe mentioned on Saturday, regardless of increasing world wide concern about the viability of the summertime Video games owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Abe and his govt as effectively as the Intercontinental Olympic Committee have been adamant the July 24-Aug 9 Games will go forward, even as other world sporting activities have been put on maintain.

Speculation about a delay from the July commence day has developed due to the fact US President Donald Trump stated organisers should really contemplate a just one-calendar year postponement.

The Olympic Torch relay, in which the Olympic flame normally commences a tour around the host nation, is because of to start in the Japanese prefecture of Fukushima in significantly less than two weeks. The tour of the torch as a result of Greece has already been slice short. — Reuters