[tokyo-2020-wheelchair-rugby-exam-event-canceled-over-coronavirus-fears]



FILE Image: A woman sporting a protective encounter mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, walks previous banners of the impending Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Online games outdoors the Tokyo Metropolitan Government setting up in Tokyo, Japan, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

March three, 2020

By Jack Tarrant

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japan Para Sports activities Affiliation and Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic organizers moved to cancel this month’s wheelchair rugby examination event on Tuesday owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The wheelchair rugby examination function, scheduled for March 12-15, is the most recent sporting event to be cancel led in Japan as fears mount in excess of Tokyo’s capability to host the 2020 Olympics scheduled to commence in July.

A boccia competitiveness which was to double as a check party for this year’s Tokyo Paralympic Video games was postponed previous thirty day period, although the Tokyo marathon on Sunday was shut to common participation with only elite athletes allowed to acquire aspect.

The J.League also declared that all domestic soccer matches have been postponed until eventually March 15, whilst Japanese pre-season baseball matches are also becoming performed at the rear of shut doors.

“The Japan Para Sporting activities Affiliation (JPSA) informed us the 2020 Japan Para Wheelchair Rugby Championships, scheduled for 12 to 15 March, has been terminate led,” browse a statement from Tokyo 2020 organizers.

“Tokyo 2020 even so will carry out the wheelchair rugby test occasion in some kind in April, soon after making sure a protected and protected setting.”

Both equally Tokyo 2020 organizers and the Intercontinental Olympic Committee have pressured that the Olympics, because of to run July 24 – Aug. 9, are scheduled to go forward as prepared irrespective of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We will go on to remain in near collaboration with all pertinent corporations as we get ready to supply a risk-free and secure Tokyo 2020 Games,” concluded the statement.

Tokyo 2020’s sporting activities climbing test party, scheduled to commence on Friday, has not been terminate led.

Around three,000 people today have died from the virus, which has distribute to extra than 60 nations. In Japan, the selection of bacterial infections has almost attained 1,000 and 12 people have died.

The Planet Wellness Organisation has outlined Japan as one of the nations with the greatest coronavirus issues.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant Editing by Himani Sarkar)