[tokyo-disneyland-to-shut-by-way-of-mid-march-on-covid-19-fears]

Website visitors are seen exterior Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan February 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Feb 28 — Tokyo Disneyland will be shut from tomorrow to March 15 owing to issues about coronavirus infections spreading in Japan, its operator reported these days, leaving all of Walt Disney Co’s concept parks in Asia quickly shut.

Both of those Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will be closed after a governing administration suggestion that major gatherings and gatherings be curtailed for two months, park operator Oriental Land Co Ltd reported.

“We approach to reopen on March 16, but we will make an announcement just after trying to keep near call with related establishments,” Oriental Land stated on its web site, including that it would advise ticket holders of refund policies.

Osaka-based concept park Common Studios Japan also stated it was closing down in the course of the very same period.

The announcements also occur a working day just after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe termed for all faculties to be shut down until finally the new tutorial 12 months begins in early April.

Oriental Land shares closed up .66 per cent currently, with buyers getting priced in the closures now immediately after a slide of about 17 per cent due to the fact the start of the 12 months.

Disney’s Shanghai and Hong Kong concept parks remain closed for much more than a month, and the enterprise earlier this thirty day period warned of a adverse influence on its second quarter final results.

It said on an earnings phone on February five that closure of the Shanghai park could affect working financial gain by about US$135 million (RM569 million) if shut for two months. — Reuters