Tokyo garden owner says restaurant has been the target of burglars on several occasions in recent months

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 / 8:10 PM PST / Updated: Feb 4, 2020 / 8:16 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Tokyo Garden management said the restaurant has been divided into four times in the past few months, including two times in the past two weeks. The owner says that despite all the police reports filed, he does not know what is actually done to resolve the problem of frequent burglaries.

Thomas Park shared a surveillance video of incidents over the past two months at the Ming Avenue restaurant.

He says thieves broke in through glass doors, windows and other panels stealing money and the devices they use for sale.

“I don’t know if it’s a homeless problem or if it’s a burglar problem, but it has come to a point where I don’t feel safe and my clients don’t feel safe “, did he declare.

Park also said that nearby restaurants like Sakura Cafe and McDonalds were also recently hit by burglars.

Park provided 17 News with video surveillance of the suspected burglaries. Watch them below.