Tokyo General Director of Tokyo Hints Even the 2021 Games may be in doubt

(TOKYO) – As the coronavirus is spreading in Japan, the executive director of the Tokyo Games said on Friday he could not guarantee the next Olympic Games would be scheduled for next year – even if it was delayed. not.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe issued an emergency statement this week to fight the virus, putting the country under sanctions after it seemed to avoid spreading.

Tokyo organizing committee president Toshiro Muto said, “I don’t think anyone can say if it will be possible to get power by next July,” said Tokyo board of directors Toshiro Muto, speaking through the interpreter’s method at the conference was held not too far away. “Of course we can’t answer your question.”

The Olympic Games were rescheduled last month, with a new opening scheduled for July 23, 2021, followed by Paralympics on August 24.

Abe is accused of being slow to work with coronavirus. Opposition leaders said he was disappointed with the severity of the disease and said it was probably linked to his desire to compete in the Olympics this year.

“We have decided to postpone the games for a year.” “So this means that all we can do is work hard to prepare the games. We really hope that by next year humanity will succeed in tackling the coronavirus crisis.”

Muto was asked if there are any other plans for 2021.

“Instead of thinking about plans to change the ways, we should put all our efforts,” he said. “Human beings must gather all of its technology and wisdom to work hard so that they can develop treatments, medications and vaccines.”

Japan reports about 5,000 deaths and 100 deaths. The crash is the oldest in the world, and COVID-19 may be especially important for the elderly.

Muto has often been asked about the additional costs of stopping the project, which Japanese media estimates between $ 2 billion – $ 6 billion. He said the price tag was quickly set and who would pay.

He also acknowledged that the organizers of the Tokyo Games had their insurance removed.

“Tokyo 2020 has implemented many insurance policies,” he said. “But delaying the games doesn’t deserve to be covered yet.”

He was also asked about the flames, which were removed in public this week in the Fukushima area. Muto spoke in-distance with Tokyo spokesman Masa Takaya before talking about the flames.

Muto said that “after the Olympic torch was abolished, the fire was put into use under the control of Tokyo 2020.” “There is no doubt that in the future it may be put in place. However, it is now under the control of Tokyo 2020 and I will not comment further on the matter.”

There are suggestions the International Olympic Committee is considering taking the fire on a world tour, hoping to use it as a signal against the virus. However, every trip is not possible until travel restrictions are lifted.

Capturing the flames from Japan could provoke an army.

