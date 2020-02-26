tokyo-high-court-rejects-attraction-more-than-regulation-forcing-japanese-couples-to-use-exact-same-surname-soon-after-relationship

The Tokyo Higher Court docket on Wednesday rejected a damages accommodate filed by four people today arguing that a national law forcing couples to use the exact surname just after marriage is unconstitutional.

Yoshihisa Aono, the 48-year-previous president of software improvement firm Cybozu Inc., and 3 other people had filed an appeal from the central governing administration after the Tokyo District Courtroom rejected their previously motion, in March 2019, looking for a change to the Spouse and children Sign up Regulation in order

to use their premarital surnames.

In upholding the ruling, Presiding Choose Hideki Ogawa repeated the decreased court’s reasoning that the regulation in dilemma does not contravene the Constitution.

Aono claimed he was dissatisfied with the significant court’s ruling, and that an attraction would be filed to the Supreme Court docket.

“Our assert is quite uncomplicated: Japanese citizens are intended to be confirmed equal legal rights, but men and women who marry foreign nationals are allowed to pick out their surnames and Japanese nationals aren’t presented the same rights,” he told a news convention. “We’re not handled similarly.”

The plaintiffs argued that the legislation fails to assure the crucial equality of the sexes and particular person dignity, and demanded the appropriate to use their pre-marital identify as a result of the change to the Spouse and children Register Legislation. Though the legislation forbids Japanese couples from utilizing various surnames just after relationship, the observe is permitted in marriages in between Japanese and foreign nationals.

Aono legally took his wife’s surname — Nishihata — right after marriage, but he uses his pre-marital title for enterprise applications.

The names of the other a few plaintiffs in the go well with, a female in her 20s and a popular legislation pair, have been withheld. The team was trying to get a overall of ¥2.2 million in compensation for psychological suffering.

Tomoshi Sakka, a attorney symbolizing the plaintiffs who also attended the information convention, said he was hoping the enchantment would lose a spotlight on the state of affairs within Japan, and accelerate the previously intensifying twin surname debate nationwide.

“We hope our appeal will spur lawmakers to increase this problem at the Diet, seem more closely into the hardships faced by several men and women and swiftly establish a selective dual-surname program,” Sakka stated.

In accordance to Sakka, as Japan’s population shrinks, the current program could outcome in some family names likely extinct.