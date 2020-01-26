Tokyo in talks to evacuate Japanese nationals from the virus-infested Chinese city of Wuhan

Japan is making arrangements with Beijing to evacuate Japanese nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicenter of an outbreak of a new coronavirus strain that infected around 2,000 people worldwide and left more than 50 dead – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters on Sunday ,

Abe said the Japanese government is in talks with China to convict Japanese nationals who want to leave the virus-infested city on a charter flight. According to media reports, around 700 Japanese were said to be in Wuhan on Friday.

The Japanese foreign ministry raised the infectious disease warning for Hubei province, home of Wuhan, to the second-highest level of three on Friday, and asked Japanese citizens not to travel there.

The news came on the same day a government official called on the government to take “comprehensive border control measures” to prevent pneumonia from spreading from a new strain of coronavirus, taking into account the World Health Organization updates.

On a television program, Tomomi Inada, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, called on the government to provide the public with comprehensive information about the new virus. The health ministry confirmed Japan’s third case of infection on Saturday.

At an internet business provider, GMO Internet Inc., around 4,000 employees in Japan will be working from home for about two weeks from Monday after the outbreak, according to the Nikkei Business daily.

That would be around 90 percent of the domestic workforce. The company will also have its employees in Shanghai return home, among other things, the report said. The company could not be reached immediately for comment.

Japan is likely to experience a significant slump in tourism after the Chinese government decided on Saturday to effectively ban its citizens’ trips abroad on Monday.

Tetsuro Fukuyama, secretary general of Japan’s main opposition constitutional democratic party, said on the television show that Beijing’s move is sure to have a significant impact on Japan’s tourism industry and that the Japanese government should address the issue.

Japan’s goal of attracting 40 million visitors this year could be in jeopardy after China decided to ban travel groups from overseas. Chinese tourists made up almost a third of all arrivals in Japan in 2019, in a year in which visitor growth was hampered by diplomatic clashes with South Korea and a series of extreme weather events.

Japan’s inbound boom, which was once considered a tourist backbone with a reputation for expensive prices and a lack of foreign language skills, was one of the few clear economic success stories under Abe. Supported by government measures to ease visa approval, visitors to Japan have almost quadrupled since 2012, rising to 31.9 million, boosting sectors like cosmetics, consumer goods, and hospitality.

The government’s original goal of attracting 20 million visitors this year as the venue for the Olympic Games was achieved within five years and quickly doubled. This goal could now be doubtful, since the tour restriction is the latest growth brake. The ban on all outbound group trips overseas should come into force on Monday. Domestic group trips were suspended on Friday.

The restrictions occur in the middle of the new lunar year, a main travel season for the Chinese to Japan. Almost a third of visitors from China came as part of tour groups in 2018, the last year for which information from the Japan National Tourism Organization was available.

Chinese spending was a high point for Japan’s tourism industry last year. Visitors from China are the largest from all countries, and their spending rose 15 percent to 1.77 trillion yen ($ 16.2 billion), which is almost 37 percent of total spending.

This helped mitigate the slump in arrivals from South Korea, which declined more than 60 percent in December from a year earlier. This is due to an escalating feud that ranges from historical grievances to trade, investments and military relations.

A number of typhoons that landed in metropolitan areas in 2018 and 2019 also affected tourism and the country’s reputation for smooth public transport after the storms devastated the airports and infrastructure in Tokyo and Osaka.

In Tokyo tourist centers, no visible effects of the virus could be seen at the weekend. In the tourist center of Asakusa, overseas shoppers bought face masks in bulk, while in Mitsukoshi department store favored by Chinese visitors in upscale Ginza, fewer shoppers bought cosmetics than usual.

The impact of the virus on the Japanese economy could exceed the impact of the SARS outbreak in 2003 as the number of tourists entering the country has increased in the meantime. This was announced by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities economists Shuji Tonouchi and Lee Chiwoong before the tour group was banned.

“If the new China virus continues to spread and reach a similar level to 2003, we expect the negative impact of a drop in foreign tourists coming to Japan to exceed the 2003 level,” they write. “In this case, we would expect a negative impact on Japan’s GDP, even if the increase is accounted for by fewer Japanese traveling abroad.”