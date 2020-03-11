Tokyo officials talk about postponement games

Executive member of Japanese Olympic Organizing Committee Haruyuki Takahashi will propose talks this month to discuss the possibility of postponing this summer’s summer Olympic Games in Tokyo to prevent the spread of the Chinese coronavirus, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday.

Takahashi insisted there would be no “cancellation” or closed-door events, as the cost of doing so would be too great. Tokyo has insisted that the games, which is set to begin on July 24, will cost $ 12.6 billion, though independent audits have suggested that the eventual cost could be closer to $ 26 billion.

Instead of holding the games next year, Takahashi suggested that there was already a two-year delay to make it easier for organizers to reorder next year’s sports calendar.

“It is necessary to tackle [the crisis] based on the reality. The time is running out, “Kyodo told Takahashi. “We need to start preparing for any possible chance. If the games aren’t going to be held in the summer, then a one or two year delay would be more possible.”

Takahashi made similar remarks in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, although he was later dismissed by Olympic Games Minister Seiko Hashimoto.

Hashimoto described the move as “inconceivable”, adding that he had talked to Takahashi, who apologized and said that he had failed. Hashimoto also acknowledged that the decision was not in his hands but instead had the International Olympic Committee. Organizers have repeatedly stressed that the games will not be canceled or postponed, though investors are increasingly nervous about the impact of the event as sporting events continue to suffer worldwide.

As a close neighbor of China, where the outbreak began this year, Japan is one of the countries that takes the most extreme measures to combat its spread. The Japanese government is currently studying whether to declare an official state of emergency, while schools have been closed and all large-scale events have been canceled. Major public attractions, such as Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea, have confirmed that their resources will be closed until early April.

According to figures released Wednesday morning, there are now a total of 1,278 recorded cases, including 696 of a Princess Diamond cruise and 14 returned on nautical flights from China. At least 19 people have died. The overall infection rate is also increasing, with more than 118,100 confirmed cases and an overall death toll of 4,260. The virus has spread to six continents and in more than 100 countries.

