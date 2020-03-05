tokyo-olympics-ceo-and-organizers-define-covid-19-torch-relay-actions

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND – The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee knowledgeable the Global Olympic Committee on Wednesday of its strategies to cope with circumstances associated to the present-day coronavirus outbreak throughout the torch relay starting up from March 26.

Talking with the IOC govt board by using teleconference from Tokyo to explore preparations for this summer’s Olympics, Tokyo Olympics CEO Toshiro Muto mentioned, “I want to have out this (torch relay) by having needed measures right after comprehensive dialogue with neighborhood governments.”

IOC President Thomas Bach reiterated his whole self confidence that the Tokyo Olympics will be held as scheduled, starting on July 24.

The Tokyo organizers stated they will confer with prefectural authorities at least a 7 days in advance of the relay’s arrival in buy to choose on certain methods to be adopted there based on the predicament of infections in each and every place.

Overall, organizers will question runners and spectators not to take part if they feel unwell. Contributors will be asked to totally clean their palms and be thoughtful of other individuals when coughing, when liquor disinfectants will be positioned at ceremonies.

Torch runners and team will have their temperatures monitored and endure some wellness checks.

After consultations with prefectural officers and sponsor partners, restrictions could be placed on attending ceremonies, even though spectators alongside the roadside may possibly be questioned to physical exercise self-restraint.

On Feb. 26, the Japanese federal government informed organizers of huge sporting activities and cultural situations to contemplate canceling or suspending in get to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Due to the fact then expert baseball games have been performed in vacant stadiums, whilst leading-stage rugby and professional soccer matches have been postponed.

Japan’s ancient sport of sumo has responded by keeping a match behind closed doorways for the initially time in heritage.