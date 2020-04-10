Tokyo Olympics CEO Says No Warranty for 2021 Games, We Must See the Vaccine!

Breaking News

The CEO of the Tokyo Olympics – perhaps even more so – said that there is a serious possibility that those will NOT fall by 2021, as scheduled.

Long story short … The organizing committee of Tokyo Toshiro Muto says it is impossible to predict where the world will go with the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2021, when the Games began.

“I don’t think anyone can say whether it is possible to get it under control next July or not,” Muto said … ” We are certainly not in a position to give you a clear answer. “

“We make the decision to postpone the games a year. So this means that all we can do is work hard to prepare the games.”

“We really hope that by next year people will manage to overcome the coronavirus crisis. ”

Muto was asked if there was a Plan B if the rescheduled Games could not continue … and his response was not very encouraging.

“Instead of thinking about alternative plans … People need to put all the technology and wisdom into action in order for them to develop treatments, treatments and vaccines. ”

Classic insulation – but no shade, we get it.

Muto was also asked if the 2020 Games had pandemic insurance (such as Wimbledon) to cover event costs when they are finally canceled.

“Tokyo 2020 has taken a lot of insurance policies … But whether the termination of the games qualifies as a covered event remains unclear.”