[tokyo-olympics-manager-claims-no-thought-of-cancelling-games-due-to-covid-19]

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) provides a statement after an Executive Board meeting in Lausanne March three, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, March four — The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee rebuffed speculation now that the video games may possibly be cancelled thanks to deepening worry about the coronavirus outbreak, declaring that was not an possibility.

“I am absolutely not taking into consideration this,” Yoshiro Mori instructed reporters at a briefing when questioned about a achievable cancellation. Questioned when the organisers could come to a decision on modifications to the Olympics, he stated: “I’m not God so I don’t know.”

He also stated he was pleased to hear Intercontinental Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declaring he was assured the Tokyo Olympics would be held on program. Tokyo Olympics committee CEO Toshiro Muto also voiced assurance the summer online games would get started on July 24 during a contact with the IOC board. — Reuters