Tokyo police arrested suspects of over 78 million yen Bitcoin theft

Tokyo police arrested two men for allegedly stealing 78 million yen Bitcoin from an overseas cryptocurrency exchange.

The city police’s cybercrime department arrested Yuto Onitsuka, 25, and Takuma Sasaki, 28, for computer fraud.

The two are suspected of accessing the account of a Tokyo-based virtual currency management company at CoinExchange and stealing around 78 million yen Bitcoin from the account on October 29, 2018. The stolen Bitcoin was transferred to two accounts that were managed by suspects on foreign and domestic exchanges.

According to the investigation sources, Onitsuka was an employee of the Tokyo virtual currency management company at that time and knew the username and password for the corporate account. Sasaki is believed to have received Onitsuka’s credentials and used this information to fraudulently withdraw the bitcoins.

Part of the stolen cryptocurrency was probably exchanged for cash that was deposited into Sasaki’s bank account.

The MPD opened the investigation after the company reported the theft.