Tokyo reported 143 new cases of coronavirus, the highest jump in a single day – governor

TOKYO – About 143 more cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Tokyo, the city governor said Sunday, with the highest daily jump bringing the number of cases to the Japanese capital more than 1,000.

Tokyo’s metropolitan government has strongly urged people to stay home because the city of nearly 14 million has seen a surge in the number of cases in recent days.

The number of cases with unintended delivery routes has increased in recent days, Governor Yuriko Koike said in a live video on YouTube on Sunday, adding that it was worrying that there were more people infected in hospitals.

The majority of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Tokyo are people under the age of 50, a member of Japan’s health ministry work for the virus said in the same livecast Sunday night, adding that many of them are in their 20s and 30s.

Tokyo’s metropolitan government has repeatedly called on residents in the city’s general population to avoid all unnecessary exits. Koike told an earlier TV appearance that “life is at stake.”

Global cases of the new coronavirus have shot up 1 million with more than 64,000 deaths. Japan, with about 3,000 cases and 73 deaths as of Friday, is far from the type of explosive blast seen in Europe, the United States and elsewhere.

As cases escalate in Tokyo, calls are increasingly coming from the governor of Tokyo and groups representing medical professionals for the central government to call for a “state of emergency.” Unlike in some countries, it will give limited government enforcement powers. (Reporting by Mari Saito Editing by Lincoln Feast and Frances Kerry)