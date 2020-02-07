Tokyo share closes with profit-taking | money

The reference index Nikkei 225 fell 0.19 percent or 45.61 points to 23,827.98. – AFP picture

Tokyo stocks saw a three-day winning streak today as investors posted gains as concerns over the economic impact of the corona virus outbreak eased.

The reference index Nikkei 225 fell 0.19 percent or 45.61 points to 23,827.98. It rose 2.68 percent over the week.

The broader Topix index fell 0.28 percent, or 4.84 points, to 1,732.14, a weekly gain of 2.83 percent.

Makoto Sengoku, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, said on Friday that this was “a reaction to the recent increases.”

“Today’s decline is not that big, considering that the Nikkei rose nearly 600 points yesterday alone,” he said, arguing that market sentiment is not bad.

Okasan Online Securities said in a note that “the market is now in a phase of declining positions related to the new virus.”

In the afternoon, traders were on their hands before the weekend and before the day’s key US job data was released, said Okasan Online chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito.

The dollar was trading at ¥ 109.94 (RM 4.13) against ¥ 109.97 in New York.

Some exporters lost ground due to the expected effects of the virus.

Honda fell 2.70 percent to 2,857.5 yen after the Nikkei daily reported that it would extend the closure of its Wuhan plant until at least the end of February.

Toyota fell 0.65 percent to ¥ 7,862 after the auto giant announced it would keep its Chinese factories closed until February 16 and extend the suspension by a week.

And Nintendo lost 0.97 percent to 40,500 yen after the gaming giant warned of a bottleneck in its popular switch console and controller in Japan, caused by “inevitable” delays in the production and shipping of factories in China.

According to a Nintendo spokesman, there will be no major impact on deliveries to the U.S. and Europe in some parts of Asia, including Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.

IT investor SoftBank Group rose 7.12 percent to 5,064 yen after US hedge fund Elliott Management built more than $ 2.5 billion in the Japanese group. – AFP

