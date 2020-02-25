[tokyo-shares-open-down-above-three.5pc-on-virus-pandemic-fears]

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index sank three.58 for each cent or 836.57 details to 22,550.17 in early trade, though the broader Topix index was down 3.53 for each cent or 59.07 points at one,614.93. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Feb 25 ― Tokyo shares dropped far more than 3.five per cent at the open up today, tracking falls on world wide markets as fears mounted that the new coronavirus outbreak will derail financial expansion.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index sank 3.58 for each cent or 836.57 points to 22,550.17 in early trade, even though the broader Topix index was down three.53 per cent or 59.07 details at one,614.93.

“Concerns in excess of the new coronavirus keep on being in the Japanese market place, and rapid falls are witnessed next losses on the world wide industry,” Okasan On the net Securities’ main strategist Yoshihiro Ito stated in a commentary.

The sharp fall came following Wall Road stocks completed with steep losses yesterday about the virus. The Japanese market place was closed yesterday for a nationwide getaway.

Japan’s geographical proximity to and its economic ties with China exacerbated concerns around the virus’s influence on the world’s 3rd-largest economic system, analysts stated.

The greenback fetched ¥110.91 (RM4.21) in early Asian trade, versus ¥110.71 in New York yesterday.

In Tokyo, significant shares dropped sharply, with Sony losing three.82 for each cent to ¥7,190, Panasonic falling 3.64 per cent to ¥1,151.five, Toyota trading down three.55 for every cent at ¥7,557 and Honda off three.32 for each cent at ¥2,936.5.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 3.6 for each cent at 27,960.80. ― AFP