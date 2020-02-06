Tokyo stocks are still heavily impacted by advances in vaccine development

Tokyo stocks continued to rise on Thursday, the third day of the market, as progress in developing a vaccine against the new coronavirus was reported and positive economic news continued to fuel buying sentiment.

The Nikkei average of 225 issues rose 554.03 points, or 2.38 percent, to 23,873.59. On Wednesday, it rose 234.97 points.

The Topix index of all TSE emissions in the first section was 1,736.98 [up 35.15 points or 2.07 percent] after rising 17.59 points the previous day.

Investors flocked to the Tokyo stocks from the start to extend Wednesday’s success through media reports of advances in vaccine and other therapies against coronavirus pneumonia.

Sentiment was buoyed by the Institute for Supply Management’s better-than-expected non-manufacturing index for January and a sharp rise in US non-farm wages in the same month reported by Automatic Data Processing Inc. brightened, brokers said.

Afternoon shopping continues, also supported by China’s announcement of a $ 75 billion tariff reduction plan for U.S. goods from February 14, in line with the first phase trade agreement.

According to Hiroaki Kuramochi, chief market analyst at Capital Partners Securities Co., the announcement of a tariff cut triggered a shortage crisis on the futures market and eventually brought the Nikkei close to the psychologically important 24,000 threshold.

“The outbreak of the corona virus is undoubtedly worrying, but trade between the United States and China remains the biggest problem in the market,” added Kuramochi.

Another market source indicated that the upward revision of Toyota Motor Co.’s operating profit forecast for the years through March also fueled the purchase of stocks.

In the first section of the TSE, emissions rose from 1,838 to 271, while 50 emissions remained unchanged. The volume rose from 1.329 billion shares on Tuesday to 1.654 billion shares.

All 33 subsector price indices rose.

Topics related to China, such as the industrial robot manufacturer Fanuc Corp. and construction equipment maker Komatsu attracted purchases due to reduced virus concerns.

Automakers like Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co., as well as technology and entertainment giant Sony Corp. and other export-oriented companies.

Oil stocks such as JXTG Holdings Inc. and Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. rose due to higher crude oil prices.

Among the winners were the clothing retail chain Fast Retailing Co. and the technology investor Softbank Group Corp.

Meanwhile, snack maker Calbee Inc. posted sales success as its operating profit forecast for the year to March did not exceed market consensus.

The technology companies DeNA Co. and Mitsubishi Estate Co. also had a negative impact.

When trading index futures on the Osaka Exchange, the important March contract rose on average by 590 points on the Nikkei and ended at 23,950.

,