Tokyo stocks are up as fears of a corona virus subside

Tokyo’s shares rose significantly on Friday, following an overnight comeback of US stocks after the World Health Organization emergency meeting on Thursday dispelled concerns about the new corona virus.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 225 emissions Nikkei average rose 227.43 points, or 0.99 percent, to end at 23,205.18. On Thursday, the leading brand dropped 401.65 points.

The Topix index of all emissions in the first section of TSE rose 9.67 points or 0.58 percent to 1,684.44 after losing 25.18 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market got off to a better start after Wall Street reversed the losses and reported higher losses, according to the WHO. At the same time, the outbreak of the disease was classified as an emergency for public health of international interest, and no recommendation was made to recommend travel restrictions or trade restrictions at the emergency meeting, brokers said.

Tokyo stocks accelerated their morning recovery. The Nikkei briefly gained over 440 points, led by strong index futures purchases.

However, the purchase lost momentum in the morning and both the Nikkei and TOPIX traded in positive areas in limited areas until close of trading.

“In addition to the fact that no economic restrictions have been announced, the WHO exemption has raised expectations that governments around the world will take comprehensive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus,” said Hirohumi Yamamoto, strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

Yamamoto downplayed the importance of the sharp rise in Tokyo stocks on Friday, saying it was only a recovery from the previous day’s fall.

Increasing emissions predominated in the first section of the TSE to 1,507 to 573, while 79 emissions remained unchanged.

The volume rose slightly from 1.367 billion shares on Thursday to 1.376 billion shares.

The drug manufacturer Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. grew thanks to strong profits.

Fujitsu rose after the electronics maker announced better than expected earnings and a share buyback plan.

The main winners were the clothing retail chain Fast Retailing Co. and the air conditioning manufacturer Daikin Industries.

In contrast, Nintendo Co. found sales success after the game maker had unexpectedly poor results from April through December.

The technology company Kyocera Corp. declined after lowering its consolidated operating profit forecast for the year to March.

Auto parts maker Denso Corp. also had a negative impact. and the technology investor Softbank Group Corp. out.

When trading index futures on the Osaka Exchange, the main March contract rose by 160 points on average from the Nikkei and ended at 23,130.

