Tokyo stocks continue to rise due to US hopes of growth and trade

Loading...

Tokyo stocks continued to rise on Friday, supported by a nightly advance on Wall Street and advances in US-China trade talks.

The 225-point Nikkei average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 110.70 points, or 0.47 percent, to 23,850.57. On Thursday, the leading brand rose by 535.11 points.

The Topix index of all TSE emissions in the first section rose by 6.11 points or 0.35 percent to 1,735.16 after having increased by 27.65 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market opened higher, cheering the all-time highs of all three major US stock indexes on Thursday and a weaker yen after worries about US-Iran tensions eased and optimism on the trade front increased, brokers said ,

The Chinese Department of Commerce announced on Thursday that Liu He, the country’s vice premier and leading trade negotiator, will visit the United States on Monday to sign the so-called Phase 1 trade agreement between the two countries.

In the morning, the market came under pressure from profit-taking and a decline in the clothing retail chain Fast Retailing Co.

In the afternoon, the two Japanese indices fluctuated slightly above Thursday’s closing level, as investors retreated to wait for US employment data to be released late Friday, they added.

“The rise in Nikkei on Friday was not as strong as the day before as the market had already taken into account the easing of the Middle East, a major reason for Thursday’s price rally on Thursday,” said Maki Sawada, vice president of Nomura Investment Research & Investor Services from Securities Co.

“Fast retailing temporarily depressed the Nikkei by around 70 points,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co.

Hirohumi Yamamoto, strategist at Toyo Securities Co., said of the tight market moves in the afternoon: “Market participants had no reason to actively sell stocks.”

“They also hesitated to actively shop in Japan before the three-day weekend,” he added.

In the first section of the TSE, the falling emissions slightly outweighed the rising emissions from 1,076 to 977, while 107 emissions remained unchanged. The volume decreased from 1.146 billion shares on Thursday to 1.091 billion shares.

The retail group Seven & I Holdings Co. grew by 3.70 percent after announcing a 4.9 percent increase in consolidated operating profit for March to November 2019.

Shimachu Co. gained 10.84 percent thanks to the furniture dealer’s share buyback plan.

Other significant winners were industrial robot manufacturer Yaskawa Electric Corp. and the parcel service provider SG Holdings Co.

On the other hand, fast retailing fell 2.78 percent as the company’s downward correction in terms of forecasting operating profit for the year to August disappointed market participants.

The security company Secom Co. and the energy supplier Chubu Electric Power Co. were also sold.

When trading index futures on the Osaka Exchange, the most important March contract averaged 100 points on the Nikkei and ended at 23,800.