Tokyo stocks jump on US rally and weaker yen

Tokyo stocks rose on Wednesday, receiving support from a longer rally on Wall Street and the devaluation of the yen against the dollar.

The 225-point Nikkei average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 234.97 points, or 1.02 percent, to 23,319.56 points after an increase of 112.65 points on Tuesday.

The Topix index of all issues in the first section closed at 1,701.83 points, up 17.59 points or 1.04 percent after reaching 11.58 points the previous day.

Immediately after the opening bell, a wide range of stocks jumped, with buying sentiment hitting an all-time high as the Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.44 percent and the Nasdaq composite index.

The Chinese government’s active stance in developing economic measures and the continued liquidation injections by the People’s Bank of China to avert the adverse effects of the spreading outbreak of a new type of corona virus have been stimulated by investors.

The dollar’s jump in the span of ¥ 109 also spurred the purchase of shares from Tokyo.

After showing a certain top heaviness, the market picked up pace again thanks to continued progress in Shanghai and other Asian markets. However, amid continuing concerns about the unabated coronavirus epidemic, selling pressure towards closures built up.

“Given Japan’s proximity to and strong economic ties to China, investors need to keep an eye on the virus situation,” said Tomoaki Fujii, head of investment research at Akatsuki Securities Inc.

Fujii also highlighted uncertainty about the impact of the corona virus outbreak on corporate earnings, citing a senior Sony Corp. employee. on Tuesday that the possibility of canceling the corrections to earnings estimates for the fiscal year ending March cannot be ruled out.

“You can hardly say that the risk-averse mood has subsided,” said an official from another brokerage firm. “The recent market recovery has only been led by short-term actors.”

In the first section of the TSE, the rising emissions outnumbered the falling 1,581 to 493, while 85 emissions remained unchanged. The volume rose from 1.276 billion shares on Tuesday to 1.329 billion shares.

Export-oriented issues such as the automaker Toyota and the construction machinery manufacturer Komatsu attracted purchases thanks to the yen decline.

Chipmaking Gear Screen and Tokyo Electron makers rose alongside other semiconductor stocks after their US counterparts did well the previous day.

Drug maker Takeda grew from April to December after the release of better-than-expected earnings.

Among the winners were the job information company Recruit Holdings and the SoftBank Group.

In the meantime, daily commodity manufacturer Kao met with the sale due to poor earnings results.

The clothing retail chain Fast Retailing and the manufacturer of electronic components TDK also had a negative impact.

When trading index futures on the Osaka Exchange, the main March contract on Nikkei rose by 270 points and ended at 23,360.

