‘Tokyo Terrace House’ Ep. 32 ‘I hate you’

Several storylines came to their chaotic conclusions this week as the roommates opened up and their emotions flowed. And boy, there were a lot of tears.

Ryo’s suggestion that the roommates should go out for a barbecue finally comes about. The gang gathers on a roof in the upmarket Omotesando district and has a great time immersing themselves in grilled meat and seafood. Just as the mood wears off, Ryo makes an announcement that we all saw coming: he is leaving “Terrace House”. His reason? He wants to focus on basketball, but since he’s been at the center of several love triangles for weeks, he probably wants a break from the flirting that got in his way. In his great revelation, all women cry, some more than others. Vivi even gets a close-up and sobs dramatically on a staircase. Watch out, Claire Danes.

Hana grabs Ryo for a private chat in a comfortably furnished tent because she wants to purify the air. She admits that she has fallen in love with Ryo for a while and asks if he noticed. “Well, of course,” he says. We all noticed, Hana. Ryo explains that although Hana is beautiful and has a radiant personality, they are not meant to be a couple. He assures her that it has nothing to do with her being a wrestler – something her ex has had a problem with in the past – before she sets up the classic “Let’s be friends” line. It hurts more than a rammer.

Back in the house, Vivi mourns preventively about Ryo’s departure, but does not throw in the towel yet. She invites Ryo to the playroom, which is almost always an invitation for a romantic rendezvous, but Ryo isn’t sure what she wants. Will she confess her love? Will she beat him up? “If you had asked me an hour ago, I would have liked to hit you,” says Vivi.

Then she slips in front of Ryo, pulls earphones out of her pocket and asks her to hear the first song they have ever heard together, one last time. She takes his hands in hers, but the way they are positioned makes it look more like a seance than a romantic holding of hands.

But then … suddenly … they kiss! It’s a complete makeup session. Vivi doesn’t hold back, climbs on Ryo’s lap and kisses him passionately – and Ryo replies in kind. (Hint for yourself: it’s not always a good idea to see Terrace House in public.)

Goodbye kiss: Ryo (left) and Vivi (right) share an intimate moment on “Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020” © FUJI TELEVISION / EAST ENTERTAINMENT

Some viewers may think Vivi just wanted to have an intimate moment with Ryo before he leaves, but I think this is her way of punishing him for never following her. After resting her lips, Vivi’s face seems to say, “You could have had that in the past few months, but you missed it.”

She snuggles up to Ryo and announces that she is ready for bed when Ryo hugs her and looks puzzled. “I hate you, I hate you, I hate you,” she murmurs, although she clearly means “I love you” … it’s confusing. They may not have made it to Coupledom, but at least they have a hot and difficult scene together.

The next day, Ryo leaves, sniffing the members and wiping the tears before Kai releases the tension by chastising Ryo for throwing a painting he made for him against the wall. “Hey, don’t be rough with my art!” He screams.

But after Ryo leaves, the lives of the other Terrace House members must go on. The remaining roommates decide to see Hana in action in a wrestling match and are in for a shock: Before the referee gives the referee official permission to start the match, Hana and her fellow soldiers senselessly beat their opponents. Hana even pushes a wrestler out of the ring, causing nearby spectators to quickly grab their things and get the devil out of the way.

Then Hana and Kai make their way to Monja-Yaki (a liquid pan dish) to catch up with him. Hana warms up the ryo drama while Kai listens patiently, but after a while she stops thinking about her love life and becomes funnier and livelier. It works for Kai because he is ready to play trampoline the next time they go out. The two quickly agreed. Ryo who?

Better together: Kai (left) and Hana (right) are planning their next date while sharing a good Japanese meal at Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020 © FUJI TELEVISION / EAST ENTERTAINMENT

In a very meta scene we see Emika, Hana and Tupas seeing Ep. 24 of “Terrace House” together in the game room. Hana has an embarrassed expression on her face when she shows a clip of her Emika, and in the following clip the panelists come across Emika after their infamous sushi date with Ryo. Today’s Emika is understandably not satisfied with its presentation. While the panelists continue to insult them and describe them as manipulative and rude, Emika marches out of the playroom.

In tears, she calls on some friends to air what millions of Netflix subscribers around the world have sent: “Life in this house is excruciating,” she says. “I should never have chosen to be here.”

Back in the playroom, Hana and Tupas discuss whether to comfort them or not. Tupas does everything he likes about Emika and how she is really a good person when Hana tells him to stop telling her and tell Emika about it. Tupas finds Emika crying on the couch in the living room and does his best to keep her entertained. “When I watch this episode, it doesn’t change my opinion about you,” he says.

Tupas (right) is doing his best to comfort Emika (left) after she has been humiliated at “Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020” © FUJI TELEVISION / EAST ENTERTAINMENT

Unfortunately, consoling words from Tupas are not enough to compensate for the public humiliation, and the next morning Emika has an announcement for Tupas – she is also leaving “Terrace House”. Emika says that she is upset with how she behaved in front of the cameras and that she is being trolled online now.

Tupas is genuinely shocked that he only has a week with Emika since it looked like their relationship was about to become official. He tries to hold back the tears when he says, “To be honest, I wish we had more time together.”

The two admit that they have feelings for each other and agree to go on a last date before Emika finally moves out. I hope she wears her brisk leather hat for the sake of the old days.

The Japan Times publishes a weekly summary of “Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020”. Feel free to add your thoughts in the comments. New episodes of Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020 will air on Netflix and Fuji TV on Demand (FOD) and air on Fuji TV on Tuesday.