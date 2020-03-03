[tokyo-torchlighting-ceremony-hit-by-coronavirus-actions]

Tadahiro Nomura, three-time Olympic judo winner, demonstrates the Olympic torch in Tokyo March 20, 2019. — Picture by Natsuki Sakai/AFLO through Reuters

LAUSANNE, March 3 — Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch lights ceremony in historic Olympia, Greece following 7 days as the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) introduced measures to protect towards the coronavirus, it mentioned currently.

The torch lights in Olympia, which marks the begin of a relay that will stop with the opening ceremony on July 24 in Tokyo, will be held at the internet site of the ancient Olympic Online games on March 12.

Pursuing a 7-working day relay in Greece there will be a handover ceremony in Athens to Japan on March 19.

Greek torchlighting organisers stated the gown rehearsal the day in advance of, which commonly appeals to crowds, will be held devoid of spectators whilst accreditations have been trimmed to the bare least and receptions and lunches scrapped.

“In addition, it was also decided that each individual two times there will be assessment and study of info and taking into consideration the problem, setting up on Thursday, a new assembly will be held to make selections with regards to the Olympic Flame ceremonies,” the HOC explained in a assertion.

The coronavirus, which started in China, has infected tens of thousands of people and killed more than three,000. It has unfold to about 77 other nations and territories.

It has also compelled the cancellation of countless athletics activities in latest weeks and lifted alarm bells for Tokyo Online games organisers.

Nevertheless, the Worldwide Olympic Committee insists the Online games will go on and will be profitable.

Greece has seven verified instances of the virus. All clients are remaining dealt with in hospitals in Athens, the money, and the northern Greek metropolis of Thessaloniki. Greece confirmed its initial scenario of the virus on February 26. — Reuters