[tokyo’s-nikkei-flat-as-investors-eye-democratic-race]

A gentleman seems to be at an digital board displaying the Nikkei inventory index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan January seven, 2019. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, March 4 — Tokyo’s crucial Nikkei index shut flat on Wednesday with investors cautious as they eyed outcomes from the race to turn out to be the Democratic challenger to US President Donald Trump.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up .08 for each cent, or 17.33 factors, to conclusion at 21,100.06, although the broader Topix index was down .17 per cent, or 2.62 factors, at one,502.50.

“The Nikkei index rebounded to the 21,200 stage at a person level, but just after that, it moved up and down as the effects of the US Democratic race came in,” Okasan On the internet Securities analyst Yoshihiro Ito stated in a be aware.

Joe Biden, a former vice president below Barack Obama, seized the momentum in the race with a string of Tremendous Tuesday victories towards leftist rival Bernie Sanders.

The Nikkei experienced opened lower with buyers underwhelmed by the US Federal Reserve’s surprise rate lower.

The Fed slashed desire prices in a bid to head off the worst of the economic damage the new coronavirus is wreaking on the world economy.

The dollar fetched ¥107.41 in Asian trade, right after briefly dipping down below the ¥107 stage ahead of Tokyo hours. That compares with ¥107.16 in New York late Tuesday.

In Tokyo, Nintendo state-of-the-art one.22 for every cent to ¥37,250 when cosmetics big Shiseido rose one.45 for each cent to ¥6,496.

Financial institutions were reduce with Mitsubishi UFJ Monetary dropping two.24 for every cent to ¥508.four and Sumitomo Mitsui Economic 2.11 for every cent to ¥3,331.

Toyota misplaced .99 for every cent to ¥6,974 though Honda fell .77 per cent to ¥2,741.five. — AFP