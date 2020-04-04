Tokyo’s stock traded down more than 3 percent at the start of trading

The Nikkei 225 fell 3.26 percent, or 631.50 points, to 18,757.93 in initial trading, while the broader Topix index fell 3.17 percent, or 46.30 points, to 1,413.19.



Tokyo: Tokyo shares opened more than 3 percent on Monday as traders worried about the spread of the yen’s higher coronavirus against the dollar, the weight of which is also on the market.

The Nikkei 225 fell 3.26 percent, or 631.50 points, to 18,757.93 in initial trading, while the broader Topix index fell 3.17 percent, or 46.30 points, to 1,413.19.

The dollar traded at 107.55 yen to 107.88 yen in early trading on Friday in Asia.

“Japanese stocks are higher under the influence of US stocks after the fall of US stocks with a higher yen trend,” said Yoshihiro Ito, senior strategist at Okasan Online Securities.

Analysts say the sale comes as the company’s stock dividend expires on Monday, pushing many investors to sell their assets. Major stocks fell on the board, with Toyota down 5.92 percent to 6,613 and Uniqlo Fast Retail’s clothing operator down 4.39 percent to 42,480 yen.

Sony dropped 2.39 percent to 6.504 percent after announcing that the virus had disrupted its music and entertainment venues, as well as the sale of its electronic products.

In the report, Fuji Film shows an upward trend, and during a period of more than 10 percent of reports, the government supports research related to the anti-influenza drug Avigan as a possible treatment to protect against coronavirus.

In Wall Street, the Dow fell 4.1 percent to 21,636.78.