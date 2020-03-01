tokyo’s-well-liked-toyosu-current-market-bans-site-visitors-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

The Tokyo Metropolitan Federal government has banned guests to the Toyosu wholesale food items market place, a preferred tourist location, in an effort to avoid the distribute of the new coronavirus.

The ban will be in area until March 15. A signboard displaying the entry ban was set up at the entrance of the market place in Koto Ward in the Japanese money on Saturday.

Users of the public are not authorized to view the tuna auction, a preferred event at the Toyosu industry, or use dining establishments situated inside of its premises.

An official at a sushi restaurant voiced concern of the economic strike the transfer could provide.

“The variety of shoppers has been slipping sharply due to the fact January. We can not make a financial gain if consumers are minimal to men and women linked to the market place,” the formal mentioned.