[toll-rises-to-19-from-violence-in-indian-money:-healthcare-facility-official]



Paramilitary troops patrol in a riot impacted region after clashes erupted between persons demonstrating for and from a new citizenship legislation in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

February 26, 2020

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – At least 19 people today have been killed in the Indian money through clashes concerning opposing protesters in excess of a new citizenship law, a senior medical center official explained to Reuters on Wednesday, even as an eerie calm descended on some riot-torn parts of New Delhi.

“There are 15 patients in essential issue,” the clinic official from the Guru Teg Bahadur Healthcare facility informed Reuters, incorporating that a complete of 19 men and women experienced now died at the facility. Police applied tear gas and smoke grenades, but struggled to disperse stone-throwing crowds.

The clashes, which coincided with a take a look at to India by U.S. President Donald Trump, erupted early this 7 days among 1000’s demonstrating for and towards the new citizenship law released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist led government. Critics say the law is biased towards Muslims and undermines India’s secular constitution.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal Composing by Euan Rocha Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)