Tom Baker returns in his ninth series of Fourth Doctor audios!

Tom Baker returns in two brand new stories set by Doctor Who during his last television season. Series 9 of The Fourth Doctor Adventures starts today!

It’s strange to think that eight years have passed since The Fourth Doctor Adventures started. The audio series started as a great way to create more Doctor Who stories with Tom Baker’s legendary Doctor. But there has been more in recent years.

The series still has a strong nostalgic element. We also got some amazing new stories and new footage from all of Tom’s time. In fact, we only had the outstanding master plan for The Syndicate just last year: an epic season story that featured Ann Kelso, a brand new companion, and which also acted as a direct continuation of the master plan for The Daleks. It was something completely different and fresh for The Fourth Doctor Adventures, but it also stayed true to the spirit of Tom Baker’s era.

The ninth series of this popular audio program begins today. After a couple of years of stories set during or shortly after Season 15, right in the middle of Tom Baker’s era, Series 9 is moving forward to its last season. Not just in the middle of season 18 itself, but also in the middle of a key sheet – the E-Space trilogy …

A return to e-space

The E-Space trilogy was a great addition to the Doctor Who mythology. In addition to an interesting new environment and a new arch, the trilogy also introduced the new companion Adric (Matthew Waterhouse). Series 9 examines the time when he was traveling with the fourth doctor Romana (Lalla Ward) and K9 (John Leeson). I always felt that Adric worked better with the fourth doctor than with the fifth because there is almost a kind of mentor / student relationship. So it’s an exciting time to explore.

A notable change in this series of The Fourth Doctor Adventures is that all adventures are four-part rather than two-part stories. Previously, there was usually a mix of two and four part stories for Tom Baker’s audio series, which gave us more stories per series. However, it is nice that they only turn to four-part stories. It feels more authentic for this time.

Four-part focus

The producer David Richardson reveals why there is an emphasis on four-part stories this year.

I was very interested that we would only tell four-part stories. The television season was all in four parts and everything else would have felt wrong for me. It allowed us to extend the e-space trilogy to seven stories. What would we call it? A septrilogy maybe?

With our audio adventures that lie exactly between the TV episodes, we can examine the relationships between the four leading actors in more detail – how they fit together and how they don’t. There was so much leeway we could play with.

I am very excited about this series. Frankly, I think the last season is underestimated by Tom Baker (although it seems to have received more attention since it was released on Blu-Ray last year). I am really glad that we have the opportunity to discover more of this special era.

The first two stories in the series – Purgatory 12 and Chase the Night – are released individually today as downloads or as part of The Fourth Doctor Adventures: Series 9 – Volume 1, which is available on CD and download. Volume 2 will be released next month and contain the stories The Planet of Witches and The Quest of the Engineer.

Are you a fan of The Fourth Doctor Adventures? Are you happy that more stories are told in the middle of the E-Space trilogy? Are you a fan of the original TV stories from season 18? Let us know in the comments below.