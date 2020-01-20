Tom Baker’s third season comes on Blu-Ray

Later that year, Tom Baker’s excellent third season of Doctor Who will be released on Blu-Ray.

Some important news regarding Doctor Who was released on Blu-Ray last week. Season 14 will be released on Blu-Ray on Monday, April 20th (we hope some releases have been delayed, to be honest)!

That is fantastic news, to say the least. Tom Baker’s third season, in which he plays the fourth doctor, is absolutely brilliant. With such brilliant stories like The Deadly Assassin, The Robots of Death and The Talons of Weng-Chiang, it’s probably one of the greatest seasons in Doctor Who history.

This was part of a particularly strong era for the program. In addition to the brilliant Tom Baker in the lead role (who is celebrating his 86th birthday today), season 14 also featured Robert Holmes as a script editor and Philip Hinchcliffe as a producer.

The combination gave us a consistently strong era full of iconic monsters and terrible stories. Season 14 was the third and final season for Hinchcliffe, in which Holmes gave up his position as a script editor at the beginning of season 15. Together they made sure that their run ended at a high point.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dNkRhfofOA (/ embed)

Special features

As you can see above, another funny trailer was made for this box set. We even get a look at the set itself and it definitely looks impressive!

The box set not only contains revised stories, but also an extensive collection of special features, including:

Immersive 5.1 Surround Sound – The Deadly Assassin

Brand new audio commentaries – Tom Baker and Matthew Sweet on selected episodes of The Face of Evil and The Talons of Weng-Chiang.

Behind the sofa – new episodes with Tom Baker, Louise Jameson, Philip Hinchcliffe and companions Sophie Aldred and Peter Purves.

Our tribute to Sarah Jane – Elisabeth Sladen – A full-length look at the life and career of Sarah Jane Smith, played by Elisabeth Sladen.

His Doctor Who Revisited – Toby Hadoke meets the producers and adult stars of the very first Who documentary.

In conversation – Matthew Sweet talks to producer Philip Hinchcliffe.

Blu-Ray Trailer – Louise Jameson has trouble with her new assistant.

Brand new interviews

Rare archive material

Convention recordings

HD Photo Galleries

Scripts, costumes, rare BBC production files and other jewels from our PDF archive

More of Doctor Who Watch

That is definitely a considerable amount of extras. They all sound fantastic, but the one that struck me most is the homage to Elisabeth Sladen. As a big fan of Sarah Jane Smith, it seems appropriate that the companion’s last season looks back on Sladen’s legacy.

The conversation with Philip Hinchcliffe should also be fascinating and informative. Earlier conversations between Matthew Sweet and key Doctor Who personalities who have always been seen on other Blu-Ray releases, and I expect this issue to be the same.

Season 14 of Doctor Who: The Collection is expected to be released in the UK on April 20. There is currently no known release date for North America or Australia for at least a few months. In the meantime, Season 26 will be released on January 27 in the UK and March 24 in North America.

Next: Review: Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror

Are you looking forward to the upcoming season 14 release? Is it one of your favorites? What’s your favorite season story? Let us know in the comments below.