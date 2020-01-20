Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen on their way to a $ 600 million divorce?

Tom Brady‘S future in the NFL may be uncertain, but his marriage to Gisele Bündchen is not. A tabloid that claims it could divorce you for $ 600 million is wrong. Gossip Cop can expose it.

In a fake cover story by Life & styleThe tabloid claims that Bündchen asks Tim to withdraw. The point of sale quotes an alleged source as saying, “Gisele tolerates his training and game schedule, but she hates that he’s so much away from home.” It’s not like the patriots. The quarterback plays in the jet like a playboy , He works and Bündchen certainly understands this after being married to a professional athlete for almost 12 years.

Even so, the dubious source claims Brady and Bündchen are having “violent clashes” over his refusal to retire. “One was after Gisele told Tom that a clairvoyant had ordered her to leave,” added the questionable insider. “Of course he told her it was ridiculous and laughed at her. You talked to some really ugly things – it got really bad. Some friends believe that there is no going back. ‘

Bündchen contradicted this fake story in an interview with the Observer. In it, the publication’s supermodel says: “I’ve been with my husband for more than 12 years and, as you know, men are very … They want a lot of attention … I think the most important part is full and to have totally present moments with everyone. I think that leads to fulfillment. “She explains that she tries to be“ present ”all the time, both with her children and with her husband.

Last week Bündchen posted a photo on her instagram page where she kissed her daughter sweetly on the forehead, and Brady commented on the post just as sweetly and wrote: “My two loved ones.” Earlier this month, Bündchen shared an Instagram post with her daughter watched her father from her suite playing a Patriots game. The model added the headline “Let’s stroke it !!!” In reality, she supports his football career. The tabloid has no idea what’s going on in the couple’s relationship.

The spouses have been in a series of false tabloids recently. Last month, Life & Style’s sister magazine, Star, incorrectly claimed that Brady and Bündchen were living a separate life. The sales outlet said: “She does her thing and he does his and they are happier that way.” This does not mean that they are not interested in each other, but in their own way. Bündchen has thoroughly exposed this premise in her latest interview. Gossip Cop can confirm that this latest story is more fiction.