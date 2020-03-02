tom-brady-appears-to-facetime-titans’-mike-vrabel,-fueling-speculation-of-reunion-in-nashville

Near Tom Brady experienced a birthday gift for Mike Vrabel on Thursday in the course of a joint observe involving the Titans and Patriots in Nashville. Nashville Tennessean

Only with NFL absolutely free company looming just a couple of months away does a little something as innocuous as a FaceTime phone have potentially earth-shattering implications.

Tom Brady, along with his Patriots teammate Julian Edelman and “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, sat courtside for North Carolina’s 92-79 earn versus Syracuse on Saturday at the Provider Dome. From a few rows driving, a enthusiast appeared to catch Brady and Edelman FaceTiming Titans mentor Mike Vrabel, whose team is in the industry for a beginning quarterback in 2020.

As if the Brady-to-Tennessee rumors necessary a lot more gasoline.

Like all of the gestures and statements and syllables uttered by every concerned bash in the lead-up to the beginning of free of charge agency on March 18, it could suggest something, or (in all chance) it could suggest nothing. The authenticity of the video, posted by the Twitter cope with @NPappy8, has not been confirmed.

Brady, who is set to grow to be a absolutely free agent for the first time in his 20-yr profession, and Vrabel are buddies after paying eight seasons as teammates from 2001-08. They won three Tremendous Bowls alongside one another. And final yr, they even hung out collectively at the Kentucky Derby.

For the duration of joint practices in August, Brady gave Vrabel a little, plastic trophy – the style a Minor Leaguer could get for participation – as a present for the Titans’ acquire towards the Patriots in 2018.

“Just a pal making an attempt to give an outdated mate a existing,” Vrabel mentioned at the time.

At the NFL Scouting Incorporate this previous 7 days, Vrabel wouldn’t remark on the Titans probably targeting Brady in absolutely free company, however he did delve into the kind of participant and teammate Brady is. When requested to describe his partnership with the 14-time Pro Bowler, Vrabel joked by stating, “Undefeated.” The Titans are 2- against Brady’s Patriots given that Vrabel took above as Tennessee head mentor in 2018, including January’s 20-13 earn in New England in the AFC wild-card spherical.

While the Titans seem to be like an excellent landing place for Brady must he leave the only NFL staff he’s ever performed for, groups like the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers could be in the blend, as well.

For the Titans, the debate amid fans has been regardless of whether the Titans are greater off with the 42-yr-outdated Brady or 31-calendar year-previous Ryan Tannehill, who in 2019 sparked the Titans’ midseason turnaround and assisted direct them to the AFC championship match for the 1st time due to the fact the 2002 time. Tannehill, in his ideal year as a professional, was named the AFC Comeback Player of the 12 months right after main the league in passer ranking (117.five) and yards per move try (9.six). He was named to his initially Professional Bowl in 2019, while Brady missed the Pro Bowl for the to start with time due to the fact 2008.

Also of note, Edelman, within just a couple of several hours of the Vrabel-Brady Facetime video clip heading viral, posted on his Instagram account a photo of a shirt that campaigns for Brady to stay a Patriot. In all caps, “Continue to be!” is strewn throughout the front in major letters with “Tom 2020” created down below it. Edelman captioned the image with: “New England is a Tomocracy.”

What is it all necessarily mean? We are going to locate out someday this thirty day period. Until finally then, do not expect the speculation to relent.

Attain Erik Bacharach at [email protected] and on Twitter @ErikBacharach.