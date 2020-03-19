Tom Brady Chose Tampa Bay Buccaneers for His Son

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots right before the AFC Wild Card Playoff activity towards the Tennessee Titans in January 2020.

Get it with a $60 million (or extra) grain of salt, but The New York Post is reporting the main explanation Tom Brady selected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is due to the fact of his 12-yr-outdated son Jack.

Brady shares Jack with his New York Metropolis-dependent ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and, although he reportedly regarded as other teams farther from Jack’s NYC residence, he selected Tampa Bay to stay near to his son.

Brady, who has two young children with wife Gisele Bündchen, dated Blue Bloods actress Moynahan from 2004 until eventually 2006.

“It was involving 3 groups and he’s going with the Buccaneers. They’ll possible announce it on Thursday or Friday,” a source explained to the Write-up. “A lot of [the reason for his choice] had to do with proximity to New York. Jack lives in New York and [Brady] desires to be shut to his son.”

Though the aspects of Brady’s deal with the Buccaneers have not nonetheless been disclosed, it is considered he has agreed to a about $30 million-for every-yr offer with Tampa Bay for at the very least two seasons.

Far-fetched as it may well be, the Post’s report meshes with a prior report from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington that “good weather and favorable proximity to NYC for individual reasons” were both of those things in Brady’s determination.

That is all effectively and excellent, but it is not particularly as if Tampa Bay is the sixth borough of New York Metropolis soon after Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Staten Island and the Bronx.

Brady may well indeed want to be near to his son, but he also wished to be considerably away from Bill Belichick and New England in the AFC — and be perfectly-compensated for it.

