Tom Brady currently says that he is not focused on a new contract with Patriots or anyone else

Tom Brady said he is not worried about his contract at the moment. During an interview on Westwood One during the break of the 49th Vikings Division Round play-off game, the Patriots quarterback, who is an unlimited free agent, told Jim Gray that he was convinced that everything would work out when the time came.

So far, however, there have been no discussions with the Patriots, a team with whom he has won six championships in 20 seasons.

“The contract things. . . I’d say these things haven’t even started yet. That’s really not my concern at the moment, “Brady said when he was specifically asked if he had negotiated with the Patriots. “It’s about decompressing and giving my mind a little rest and letting my body rest and spending time with the people who have supported me for the past six months.”

Told the comments of team owner Robert Kraft about “hope and prayer” Brady stayed in New England or retired, and when that decision was made, the GOAT pushed the decision again and gave no indication in which direction he would be headed.

“I like to play football, I like to play for this organization. I really don’t know what it looks like. I just take it every day, “he said. “We are a week away from the end of our season. There is a lot of time to sort these things out. I don’t think a player or team is ready to make a commitment right now. I’m sure that as the low season is progressing, those things will take care of themselves. ”

The only definitive Brady gave was to repeat his wish to play next season and not to retire. That was his plan. The quadruple Super Bowl MVP was also asked about his Instagram post where he stated that he had more to prove.

Brady was asked what to prove and to whom?

“It always proves it to myself and is always motivated internally to push myself to the limit. Sometimes pushing the limits, I have experienced that,” he said. “But I also think that I am inspired by so many people who push those limits. ”

Brady said he likes to watch movies and documentaries of incredible human performance. It is inspiring for him when people climb mountains and do things that people were never able to do. He drew a parallel with a 42-year-old quarterback in the NFL.

“I’m at a certain point in my career where people think that what I do is to some extent impossible,” he said. “For me, it’s about continuing to prove to myself that I can put everything at stake, and we can still try to achieve the ultimate goal of winning Super Bowls.”

Gray said speculation has been rampant about possible destinations and that teams might be playing Brady next season. Brady indicated that he does not listen to speculation.

“I can only say how I feel, what is the truth to me, what is authentic to me. And you are right, I have no decisions that I have made. There will be no significant time. I know there is speculation. That’s always there, “he said. “That’s just part of being in professional sports and being a professional athlete. If people don’t talk about this season, they want to be next season. The reality is that next season is a long way off. I still have other things going on … spending time with my family and loved ones. Giving them the time they need. And then, when people start planning for next season, as I said, these things will take care of themselves. ”