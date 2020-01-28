Tom Brady deserves to test a free agency

Rob Gronkowski fully enjoys his life after the patriots.

He thinks Tom Brady could do the same.

In conversation with reporters on Tuesday in Miami, Gronkowski suggested that Brady should try a free agency, repeatedly saying that Brady has earned the opportunity.

The contract of the 42-year-old quarterback expires hours before the start of the new competition year on March 18, barring an upcoming contract negotiation. It is currently unknown what the market of Brady will look like. Gronkowski believes his former must find out.

“I really believe he deserves the opportunity to explore. To see what’s there. “Gronkowski said. “I mean, he’s been playing for as long and exactly as he plays, the level at which he plays, he definitely deserves the chance to go out and test the market. I mean, why wouldn’t you?

“You’ve never done it before in your career and he’s becoming a free agent for the first time. So good for him. Test the market and then do what’s best for himself. That’s the decision he has to make: what it is best for himself, which is best for his family, which he feels will be dear to him. ”

Gronkowski officially retired during the free agency last season, which paralyzed the Pats after waiting weeks for his decision. They were then left to take 38-year-old Ben Watson out of retirement and sign travel company Matt LaCosse to fill the position. Together with former seventh-rounder Ryan Izzo, they formed one of the worst tight trios in the competition in 2019.

During the same media session, Gronkowski repeated his intention to keep the door open on a return to football. The 30-year-old told reporters that he currently weighs 250 pounds, 10 pounds lower than his play weight.

Gronkowski is working on Super Bowl on Sunday as an analyst for FOX, which broadcasts this year’s game.