Tom Brady has found a way to make the Super Bowl all about himself again

If you thought we had a Super Bowl where the New England Patriots are immortal Tom Brady, guess hell again.

Brady and the Patriots were kicked out of this year’s NFL playoffs in the first week because the Tennessee Titans had lost a boilover. But although Brady has not been on the field for the second time in the past six years, Brady still managed to take the limelight by teasing only what would be a failure. In the end, he trolled everyone with an ad for Hulu.

Brady sent the sports media in high gear a few days ago, thanks to a deeply cryptic social media post that seemed to indicate that the end of the most successful career in American football history was imminent.

pic.twitter.com/P3mmWBb76V

– Tom Brady (@TomBrady), January 30, 2020

As it turned out, it was just a trick for Brady to be the center of attention again on Super Bowl Day.

The entire Shebang was a formidable troll for fans and sports media alike. Hulu’s trick was revealed today on the Super Bowl show.

I have an important announcement #ad pic.twitter.com/58KD1jmaC3

– Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 3, 2020

How is the cheek on the guy, I swear to God. He even closes the ad with the words “But me? I do not go anywhere. “Incredible scenes.

Brady’s future with the Patriots is currently unclear. The franchise wants him to return, but a new deal has to be signed. Brady becomes a free agent in March, releasing him in an unthinkable scenario to play in a franchise not owned by the New England Patriots. The newly relocated Las Vegas Raiders are said to be the ones who sniff the hardest when it comes to that.

But let’s go. It’s a San Francisco vs. Kansas City Super Bowl, and yet all we’re talking about is Tom Bloody Brady.

Like it was.