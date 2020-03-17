Tom Brady hasn’t even signed with the Bucs and 5,000 fans are already online for season tickets – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLd3e2b68836a0932b8847702b81fc7d6611%

It’s been 13 seasons since the Buccaneers last made the playoffs, led by coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Jeff Garcia. It is safe to say that Tampa Bay has not had much to do since then, building a record of 71-121 during its drought beginning after 2007. But it seems that everything can change very soon with the advent of close to Tom Brady.

Brady, unlike the Bucs franchise, has a winning record unlike any setback in NFL history. In 19 seasons as a starter with the Patriots, he set a 219-64 record, meaning he could miss 283 more games and still have a better winning percentage than Tampa Bay in his 44-year history ( 267-424, .387). ).

PLUS: How the Buccaneers became Tom Brady’s biggest player in their quest to win a Super Bowl without the Patriots

It is that winning resume, along with the already talented Tampa Bay roster, that has renewed Bucs fans. So much so that everyone was convinced to buy

At about 7 p.m. ET had almost 1,000 people practically online for season tickets to Ticketmaster. That’s a pretty healthy number for the team that ranked 30th in average home care (51,898) last year.

Less than three hours later, that number rose to more than 5000. That’s more than 10 percent of the Bucs’ average attendance in 2019.

This is how the line for Bucs season tickets looks like now. Keep in mind that this organization averaged less than 52,000 per game last season. pic.twitter.com/3mpqpvg9Oe

– JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 18, 2020

It is worth repeating: Brady has not yet officially signed the contract. But this is how excited Tampa Bay fans are to win football again.

