Tom Brady is signing up for the Buccaneers simply because he can

Tom Brady basically has completed it all. His 20-yr NFL resume is so jam-packed with accomplishments and highlights that you could divide it into thirds, and it would nonetheless put that of practically any other star quarterback to shame.

So as he stated goodbye to the New England Patriots on Tuesday, three rings on a person hand, 3 on the other, and hours later agreed to start off anew in Tampa, where by the Buccaneers have had just a few winning seasons and zero playoff appearances in the previous 12 seasons, the concern loomed significant: Why?

Of all the groups, all the areas, why would he possibility the humiliation of starting off a new chapter in a location where by achievement is unheard of and wherever he could be exposed as an aging has-been?

Brady certainly went over all kinds of good reasons as he talked about his selection with his camp prior to accepting the deal.

But the authentic answers are simple:

Simply because he can.

Because he desires to.

Mainly because he doesn’t care what you think.

At this point, Brady has absolutely nothing left to show. Nothing that he does future year, when he’ll be 43, can consider absent from what he attained in New England: successful his initially 3 titles in a 4-calendar year span and shaking off Tremendous Bowl losses to the Giants in 2007 and 2011 to win a few a lot more rings in 4 added attempts from 2014-18.

Regardless of whether he puts the Buccaneers on his shoulders and wills them to a postseason visual appeal or no matter if he falls limited in his quest to defy Father Time 1 additional time, Brady currently has distinguished himself as the finest quarterback of two generations, if not of all time.

But in using his talents to Tampa, he warrants admiration of a various type.

Brady definitely could have taken an a lot easier route as he shut out his occupation. He could have chosen the common and manufactured a person more run at a seventh Lombardi Trophy with Bill Belichick at his facet.

Or he could have picked to go again to his household condition of California and infuse the Los Angeles Chargers with life. All Brady would have experienced to do would have been to make them remotely competitive and fill seats in the forthcoming SoFi Stadium, and he could have declared ”mission completed.”

But he seemingly desired an even bigger problem. The Bucs give that, and a superior shot at good results.

Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich were so superior that they positioned Jameis Winston to lead the NFL with 5,109 passing yards even though also tossing 33 landing passes (2nd-most at the rear of Lamar Jackson’s 36) for an offense that rated 3rd in scoring regardless of his 30 interceptions (7 of them choose-sixes). When you contemplate all that, you cannot support but truly feel like perhaps, just probably, Brady, with his unmatched feel for the sport and being familiar with of defenses, truly can make this team a contender in the NFC South and beyond.

Absolutely sure, starting off above is not quick. And sure, there’s a lot of opposition in that division. But even although the Saints are even now the Saints, their window seems to be little by little closing. The Falcons seem primed to rebound based mostly on their strong finish to 2019, but nevertheless have points to type out. And although the Panthers will be intriguing, they’re still very a lot rebuilding.

So, why shouldn’t Brady be in a position to acquire a 7-9 roster and account for at the very least three far more wins? Five of these nine losses ended up resolved by a touchdown or significantly less. And wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans symbolize considerable updates over the blend of harm-plagued and inexperienced targets Brady final worked with in New England.

The biggest problem for Brady will be acquiring comfort and ease in new surroundings. He’ll get a manage on the playbook. He’s seen it all in his two a long time of football. But he’ll have to understand a new language, and he’ll also have to join with new teammates — some of whom are younger adequate to be his sons.

On more than just one celebration, I talked to Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon about this variety of obstacle. He encountered it when, soon after 10 several years in Houston, he started out more than in Minnesota at 38, and then all over again in Seattle at 41, and in Kansas City at 43.

At a person position, he seemed all around his new locker space and recognized he was sitting subsequent to children whose fathers he experienced performed with and against.

But Moon figured out that the very best way to acclimate himself was to not adjust just about anything.

“Go in, be by yourself, which will build the lifestyle,” Moon advised Usa Now Sports on Tuesday night. “Embrace your teammates for the reason that they will be to some degree intimidated, and collaborate with Arians about what he likes (and) dislikes on offense.”

You can be certain collaboration will acquire position as Arians and Leftwich tailor the enjoy e book to Brady’s strengths. He’ll very likely obtain a good deal of flexibility.

And in chatting to former teammates, Brady has a reward for connecting with individuals of all ages and diverse backgrounds.

He’s personable. He sets the tone, and teammates eagerly follow.

The only mysterious is Brady’s potential to defy the getting old method. His fastball has misplaced a small one thing. But he compensates with instincts and savvy. He usually takes care of his human body like a shrine. Will it proceed to react accordingly?

Eventually, Brady is gearing up for this obstacle for the reason that he desires to, and due to the fact he still enjoys the match, the thrill of opposition, the camaraderie and the possibility to confirm doubters completely wrong.

Practically nothing else issues. And so, he’s betting on himself, and he just could possibly produce all over again.

