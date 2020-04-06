Tom Brady Joins Florida’s Super-Exclusive Golf Club, # 12 Course In The U.S.!

Breaking News

first Derek Jeterhome … now the best golf club in the state?!?!

Tom Brady wasting ZERO time finding its niches in Florida … reportedly a member of the super-exclusive Seminole Golf Club just days after moving to the Tampa Bay-area mansion in Jeter this month.

In case you’re not familiar, Seminole Golf Club – located in Juno Beach, Fla., About three hours from Brady’s new crib – is home to one of the most comprehensive golf courses on the planet.

Golf Digest plotted it as No. 12 (yes, right?) place to play in all of the United States in 2019 … calls it, “one of the most exclusive clubs in America.”

It’s unclear what’s in place … but we’re sure Tom can handle it – he just signed a full-term, 2-year, $ 50 million contract to sign for the Buccaneers.

Of course, Brady – formerly a member of the popular Brookline Country Club in Massachusetts – is a good player … reportedly an 8-handicap.

In fact, Brady is very good with his irons … he is said to be talking about square-ins a charity round to golf that Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning that could go up next month

As for the practice stages … Tom’s move to be able to play as much as he wants – Florida’s courses are still open amid coronavirus closures, while offseason workouts in the NFL.

It’s all just a reminder … the goodness of Tom Brady.