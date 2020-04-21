Tom Brady, Kylie Jenner and other popular artists opted for far-flung information

TORONTO –

As people around the world stay home to help prevent the spread of the HIV-19 virus, some well-known people have been physically abused even as they are told to follow the advice of government health.

Real stars, TV talk-show owners and even athletes are battling the coronavirus by seeing friends and family in person, using lockers and even traveling .

Here are some A-list rule-breaking errors.

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner

Reality TV host Kim Kardashian West has announced that she’s breaking the body’s ridiculous rules so her sister Kylie Jenner can make her appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show.

West was inspired by a video link from the Tonight Show, where he claimed to have snuck out of his house to meet Kylie Cosmetics founder.

“I was in my mom’s theater. Kylie did my makeup and hair. I didn’t have anyone to do and I wasn’t good. So she did all my makeup,” West said. “I was thrilled and the first time I saw it – because we, the whole family were away, so we didn’t see each other.”

The sisters have become a challenge online because of the spread that begins with their impact on resolution and sometimes seeing each other even when physical measurements do not match. such as.

Tom Brady

Many public places around the world have been shut down to help stop the NO, 19, including parks in Florida. But that doesn’t stop football star Tom Brady from using an outdoor space.

A new Tampa man was found by park staff out of one of the parks in downtown Monday, violating a health alert.

The city later tweeted its apologies to the quarterback, writing “Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t welcome you and our entire community back with even a smile – until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help curb that. “

Josh Brolin

Actor Josh Brolin, known for playing the role of caretaker Thanos in the Marvel movie “Avengers”, is a mastermind of his character who he now says has no credibility. .

Brolin apologized after visiting his father, James, and stepmother, Barbra Streisand, during a further outbreak of coronavirus in California.

In a recent Instagram post, Brolin took a picture of himself wearing his face as his family, including his wife Kathryn and one-year-old daughter, gathered to side outside patio with his father and Streisand.

Streisand also posted a photo on social media of the visit that took place last week.

Brolin released a video on Saturday in which he said he was “humbled” by the criticism that he had not followed any physical instructions.

“My dad was on our side, and we were planning to meet them and not be around them and that goal was broken and that’s our responsibility … I think it can’t be guaranteed, “Brolin said in the video.

Evangeline Lilly

Canadian actor Evangeline Lilly has sparked an online scandal after announcing in March that his family, which includes his two young children and his father with cancer, were not following the physical instructions.

“Just drop my kids off at the gym. They all wash their hands before getting in. They play and laugh.”

In the post section, the star lowers the deadly virus as a “flu virus” and thinks it’s a political ploy.

Lilly later apologized for her comments and stated that the family had begun separating on March 18.

“Although I am more concerned with the health and cultural outcomes of this program, PLEASE KNOW HOW I CAN MAKE MY GOAL, DOUBLE BUILDINGS AND HOUSE IN MY FAMILY, ”Lilly wrote in the note.

“When I wrote that 10 days ago, I thought I was going quietly into madness,” he adds. “Now I can see that I was preparing myself for fear of becoming scared and seriously injured.”

Chris Cuomo

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced in March that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. But medical tests did not allow Cuomo to stay home during his two-week special.

Cuomo broke down the storage facility on April 12 to take his wife and children to see unclaimed property in East Hampton, N.Y., about 30 minutes drive from their home in Southampton.

His wife Cristina was diagnosed with COVID-19 four days later.

Cuomo himself pleaded guilty to violating public health procedures. He said he was thrown off by a bicyclist who wanted to know why CNN anchor was leaving even though he knew he had the virus. Cuomo accused the passenger of going to his property.

Ivanka Trump

Although the campaign proposal was not relevant, U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump traveled with her family to New Jersey from Washington to celebrate Passover. Over the Easter holidays.

His tour has sparked a wave of online criticism about how he broadcasts social media messages to keep his American friends at home and abide by federal rules. blocking of movement away from the body.

The White House prevented him from traveling.

“Ivanka – with her immediate family – celebrated Passover at a place that was determined to be a family home. The home is in DC,” the official told CNN in a letter. .

The White House government’s guidelines for the NO-19 outbreak advised Americans to stop traveling, shopping, and socializing – including the gathering of people about 10 or more people and 1 meter away from others.

Andie MacDowell

Artist Andie MacDowell and her daughters were arrested for coronavirus infection on Sunday when they snuck into the Los Angeles park.

The “Groundhog Day” star and her children were photographed under the front door of the Audubon Center at Debs Park. The park is closed until April 30 to spread around the world.

According to TMZ, MacDowell frequently uses the park to walk his dog. He did not comment on the incident.

Kim Jae-joong

In an ill-fated April Fool’s Day prank, K-pop star Kim Jae-joong told his Instagram followers that he was hospitalized after the capture of COVID-19. .

In a recent report, Kim, who is also a singer with the boy band JYJ, said he had ignored public health warnings from the government.

The singer later apologized for his actions after a multi-star 1.9 million followers expressed anger at his words.

In a statement to Instagram, the star claimed that he was trying to raise awareness about the disease but claimed his decision was “incorrect.”

The singer said that “would like to convey the danger of this time to those who do not listen when there is a big and small warning on many news and internet news.”

.