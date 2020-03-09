Tom Brady Launch Production Production W / ‘Avengers’ Director, I’m off to Hollywood!

Breaking News

Tom Brady officially moving !!!

… In Hollywood, ’cause the future Hall of Famer just announced that he is launching a new production company with the men directing “Avengers: Endgame.”

Brady said the co. – reportedly producing documentaries, films and TV shows – is called “199 Productions,” an obvious nod to the spot where the Patriots selected him in the 2000 NFL Draft.

And, Tom said in his first project, “Can’t See Football,” a collab effort with Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo as well as the noted filmmaker Gotham Chopra.

“When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I had to work every day to prove myself,” Brady said Monday. “Launching a production company is different.”

In addition to TB12, “I believe in the team work ethic, and I have no doubt, our 199 team and colleagues will create inspiring content to share with the world.”

Of course, that didn’t tell us anything about the future quarterback SA field … he’s still ready to be a free agent later this month.

The Patriots are reportedly still trying to work to keep him afloat … but could this new project move him closer to Los Angeles ???

The Charger and Raiders definitely hope so !!

The whole situation reminds us LeBron James … who signed a big deal with Warner Bros. before joining the Lakers.